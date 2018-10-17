JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Lenovo comes back to India after a year; launches K9, A5 budget smartphones
Business Standard

YouTube is up and running after temporary outage across the world

The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music

Reuters 

youtube
Photo: Reuters

Google-owned YouTube said on Tuesday a widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, almost two hours after several people took to social media to complain about broadcasting issues.

The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

YouTube did not say what caused the outage.
First Published: Wed, October 17 2018. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements