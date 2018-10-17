YouTube is up and running after temporary outage across the world

-
ALSO READ
YouTube outage across the globe, company says fixing issues soon
YouTube's new move for creators will help them earn money: Here's how
Rework your YouTube monetisation strategy and make the right moves
YouTube takes on Netflix and Amazon, eyes original shows for India, others
YouTube to crack down on fake news by using 'authoritative' sources
-
Google-owned YouTube said on Tuesday a widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, almost two hours after several people took to social media to complain about broadcasting issues.
The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.
YouTube did not say what caused the outage.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU