YouTube removes 480p video quality cap on smartphones, but not for everyone

You can now stream videos on app for smartphones at their native resolutions. The video streaming platform has removed the 480p (standard definition) limit on video quality that it had imposed in March this year. The cap on video quality was implemented to ease load on the networks, which had seen unprecedented surge across the world due to

has removed the standard definition video quality restriction on smartphones, including iOS and Android devices, but not for everyone. While you can now stream videos on in their native resolutions, it works only if you are connected through Wi-Fi network. On mobile networks, which are still facing stress due to rise in digital services like video conferencing, webinars, et al., there is still a standard definition video limit cap. On other devices like smart televisions, the YouTube app continues to allow streaming videos in native resolution.

On some devices, the default video streaming quality is 480p, meaning every video starts streaming at standard definition quality even if they support higher definitions. In such cases, follow the below mentioned steps to stream videos on YouTube app in their native resolution:

Step 1: Connect to internet through Wi-Fi network

Step 2: Update the app from Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS

Step 3: Open the app and tap on video of choice to start streaming

Step 4: Tap on three-dot menu to open quick settings

Step 5: Tap on ‘Quality’ and select the resolution that the video supports