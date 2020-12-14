YouTube's look back at 2020 in video list features CarryMinati, BB ki Vines

has released its 'look back at 2020 in video' list, capturing the top trending videos and top creators this year on the streaming platform as people leveraged it amid Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

“With people under lockdown to curb infection spread, many turned to to garner a range of new skills and hobbies, and upskilled out of necessity. From haircuts and workouts to crisis cooking ideas and cultivating hobbies like gardening, people used the streaming platform amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions,” said in a blogpost.

While CarryMinati emerged as the top creator, rapper Badshah's 'Genda Phool' was the top music video of the year.

Not just entertainment, creators on the platform used it to raise awareness and help -- BB Ki Vines used his channel to shine a light on groups who felt the worst economic brunt of the pandemic and donated all the earnings from these videos to charity. Samay Raina, who came up with the inventive ‘Chess for Charity’ and donated all earnings towards the fight against Covid-19.

Creators like CA Rachna Phadke, Tanmay Bhat and Dr.

Vivek Bindra sharing pragmatic tips for financial prudence and investments for individuals and small businesses to weather the pandemic.

While creators like Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli broached the often-overlooked topic of mental health and self-care, bollywood stars like Karthik Aryan used his vast platform to highlight the unsung heroes of the pandemic - frontline workers and first responders, YouTube said.

Here are 2020’s Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, Top Creators and Top Breakout Creators:

Top Trending Videos: CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | "छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला " Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1 Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से| ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Top Music Videos: Sony Music India - Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020 DIL Music - Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020 Aditya Music - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik Sony Music India - Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020 T-Series - Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu Desi Music Factory - GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg | Latest Hindi Song 2020 Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) Aditya Music Telugu - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S T-Series - Full Song: Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A. R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B T-Series - B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli , Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar

Top Creators: CarryMinati Total Gaming Techno Gamerz Jkk Entertainment ashish chanchlani vines Round2hell Technical Guruji CookingShooking Hindi Desi Gamers The MriDul