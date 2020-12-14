YouTube's look back at 2020 in video list features CarryMinati, BB ki Vines

-
YouTube has released its 'look back at 2020 in video' list, capturing the top trending videos and top creators this year on the streaming platform as people leveraged it amid Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
“With people under lockdown to curb infection spread, many turned to YouTube to garner a range of new skills and hobbies, and upskilled out of necessity. From haircuts and workouts to crisis cooking ideas and cultivating hobbies like gardening, people used the streaming platform amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions,” YouTube said in a blogpost.
While CarryMinati emerged as the top creator, rapper Badshah's 'Genda Phool' was the top music video of the year.
Not just entertainment, creators on the platform used it to raise awareness and help -- BB Ki Vines used his channel to shine a light on groups who felt the worst economic brunt of the pandemic and donated all the earnings from these videos to charity. Samay Raina, who came up with the inventive ‘Chess for Charity’ and donated all earnings towards the fight against Covid-19.
Creators like CA Rachna Phadke, Tanmay Bhat and Dr.
Vivek Bindra sharing pragmatic tips for financial prudence and investments for individuals and small businesses to weather the pandemic.
While creators like Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli broached the often-overlooked topic of mental health and self-care, bollywood stars like Karthik Aryan used his vast platform to highlight the unsung heroes of the pandemic - frontline workers and first responders, YouTube said.
Here are 2020’s Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, Top Creators and Top Breakout Creators:
