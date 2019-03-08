Zaap Hydra Extreme: Rugged, loud, gives a steady playback of over 6 hours

Even though it is prioritised way behind a pair of balanced, noise-cancelling headphones, a portable speaker has made its way into the travel bag. But to graduate to the universal backpack, it has to offer much more than loud music in a small package. Design (3/5) A seasoned traveller needs a reliable gadget.

Something that can withstand extreme weather and at least a few drops and splashes. Zaap Hydra Extreme is designed for the job. The black, rectangular twin-speaker apparatus has a rubberised exterior that has the capacity to withstand a good amount of shock. I tested it by ...