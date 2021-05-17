Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby review: Great sounding soundbar in budget

-
-
Home-grown audio accessory brand Zebronics recently launched the Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby soundbar audio system. Priced at Rs 6,100, the soundbar is one of the few in entry-level segment to boast Dolby Digital Plus sound. Though it comes sans a woofer, the Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby seems to be a value-for-money proposition in its segment. Is it? Let’s find out:
Design
The Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby looks similar to other Zebronics soundbars. It has a sleek and minimal design, and good build quality. The body is made mostly of plastic, with a metal grille at the front side covering the speakers. There is no dedicated subwoofer here but the speakers has a full range speakers to deliver ample bass. The soundbar is decently sized and looks ideal together with a 43-inch screen. You can mount the soundbar on a wall or place it on table top. It ships with a tiny remote control for ease of use.
As for the input ports, most of them are available on the back side of the soundbar. The most commonly used ones, however, are on the sides. For example, the USB port is on the left side and the right side there is power button and volume control keys. Complementing the design is the LED indicator lights, which show input mode, volume level and equalizer in use.
Performance
Despite being a budget soundbar, Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby offers multiple connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5 mm AUX-in, Optical in, USB, and HDMI ARC. There is no subwoofer but the soundbar has four 6.35 cm sound drivers, which take care of the sound with a combined output of 60W. What really adds more to the deal is the support for Dolby Digital Plus audio.
The connection through HDMI and USB delivers class leading audio experience that punches above its weight. The output is dynamic, the bass is punchy, and the sound balance is impressive. The output is clear and you can enjoy wide content genre without caring much about changing soundbar audio settings. Dolby adds more life to the sound if you are watching a supported content and this is where the soundbar fares better than most of its rivals in its price segment.
If the default sound settings sound bit too harsh, you can adjust the bass and treble manually. Additionally, there are different sound profiles pre-set here to choose from -- Music, News, Movie, and 3D.
Verdict
Priced at Rs 6,199, the Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby is a value for money soundbar with Dolby Digital Plus and most commonly used connectivity options. The soundbar sounds great for most content genre with good enough bass to not make you miss the missing subwoofer here.
