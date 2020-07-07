Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds review: Budget wireless earphones for heavy users

French audio brand Zoook recently launched the Rocker ThunderBuds truly wireless earphones in India. On paper, the earphones boast an on-battery time of 100 hours, which no other wireless earphones in the same segment could match. Do they deliver on company’s promise of exceptional on-battery time? Let’s find out:

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds: Design

The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds lacks the premium and sturdy build quality. These earphones, however, have lightweight build. The have an ergonomic design and they fit comfortably in to the ears. They boast IPX5 rating for protection against sweat and water.

The earphones come stored inside a case, which is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery, and therefore is heavy. The case has a small display to show battery level and USB type-C charging port. The case takes more than three hours to charge up through regular socket charger.

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds: Performance

The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds are entry-level and they sound like one. For their asking price, the earphones’ sound quality is good. Moreover, the add-on features, like using individual earphone for calls, are welcome addition that strengthen the earphones overall utility. The earphones’ 6mm audio drivers are tuned to deliver impressive bass, which gets too heavy at times. The earphones’ in-ear design provides good noise isolation to filter ambient noise. However, do not expect active noise cancellation-type quality here.

The earphone’s key feature is its on-battery time, which is exceptional. The earphones do not hold up much power on its own but together with the case they do sail through a week and that is as good as company’s claimed 100 hours of on-battery time.

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds: Verdict

The Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds make a good value proposition with regard to performance and on-battery time. At Rs 2,999, these earphones are affordable and well equipped for the job. They can fit well if you are not too picky about the sound and want to switch from wire earphones to