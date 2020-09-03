ZTE Axon 20 5G with invisible under-display selfie camera unveiled in China

-
ALSO READ
ZTE to launch world's first 5G phone with under-display camera next month
iQoo 3 5G review: A powerhouse to sway performance-hungry smartphones' user
China's Huawei, ZTE set to be shut out of India's 5G roll out plans
Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum
Traders' body CAIT demands ban on China's Huawei, ZTE from India 5G rollout
-
Chinese telecom company ZTE has launched a new smartphone called Axon 20 5G that has a camera beneath the display.
The smartphone will be available in three storage variants, reports GSMArena.
The smartphone features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera.
The quad-rear camera includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and lastly a 2MP camera.
The device is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 2TB).
For connectivity options, the ZTE Axon 20 5G supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.
The phone packs a 4220mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and 30W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 60 per cent in 30 minutes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU