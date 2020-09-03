ZTE Axon 20 5G with invisible under-display selfie camera unveiled in China

Chinese telecom company has launched a new smartphone called Axon 20 that has a camera beneath the display.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Axon 20 offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera.

The quad-rear camera includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and lastly a 2MP camera.

The device is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For connectivity options, the Axon 20 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone packs a 4220mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and 30W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 60 per cent in 30 minutes.