Zuckerberg's security chief put on leave over allegations of racist remarks

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security chief has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations that he made racist and homophobic remarks about people including the Facebook Inc. founder’s wife.

allegedly made the remarks about Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, and some of the employees at their household, reported earlier, citing legal letters from the former household staff. A spokesman for the Zuckerberg and Chan family office said Booth has been placed on leave while an outside law firm investigates. It didn’t confirm the precise nature of the allegations published by

“The family office takes complaints of workplace misconduct very seriously,” the spokesman told Bloomberg News in an email. “The allegations against were brought to the office’s attention for the first time by the Bloom Firm after both former employees had left employment by the family office and engaged legal counsel.”

Lisa Bloom of the Bloom Firm confirmed by email that she represents “the two individuals who have raised claims”. She declined to identify the people involved or share details on the allegations.

Booth is a former Secret Service officer, according to his profile. He didn’t immediately reply to a message outside of US business hours.

Facebook’s costs for Zuckerberg’s personal protection amounted to $9.96 million in 2018, regulatory filings show. The chief executive officer also gets an additional annual $10 million allowance to cover security expenses for himself and his family.