In America president doesn't choose his or her voters: NY AG slams Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed President Donald Trump for raising doubts around the integrity of the 2020 election, saying in America it's the people who choose their president and the will of the people will be heard.
Regardless of Trump's inflammatory, misleading, and divisive rhetoric, Americans across the country should be assured that this election was administered fairly and securely by state officials of both major political parties. Election workers around the nation are hard at work counting all legal votes, just as they have done in every election before, she said.
James added that in America, the people choose their president; the president doesn't choose his or her voters.
"To suggest it be done otherwise is a blatant power grab and an attempt to steal this election. Each state will continue to count all legally cast ballots. The will of the people will be heard.
Addressing a news conference in the White House, Trump alleged voter fraud and said If you count the legal votes, I easily win.
