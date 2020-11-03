Joe Biden defends Antony Fauci after Trump threatens latter's dismissal

-
ALSO READ
Trump threatens to fire Fauci as his rift with disease expert widens
Joe Biden hits out at Donald Trump over handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Joe Biden confirms coronavirus test, says he'll be tested regularly
Biden, Harris shred Trump's record in 1st joint appearance as running mates
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defended Anthony Fauci after US President Donald Trump suggested he might fire America's top infectious disease expert after Election Day.
"Last night, Trump said he was going to fire Fauci. Isn't that wonderful?" Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying during a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday.
"I've got a better idea. Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci and we're going to fire Donald Trump," said Biden.
Biden's remarks came after Trump suggested at a rally in Florida late Sunday that he might try to dismiss Fauci from his post at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases following the election.
"Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said when the crowd broke out into chants of "fire Fauci".
"I appreciate the advice... He's a nice man though. He's been wrong on a lot," Trump said.
Former President Barack Obama also slammed Trump's suggestion on Monday while addressing a rally in Atlanta.
"One of the few people in this administration who's been taking this seriously all along and what'd he say? His second-term plan is to fire that guy," Obama said.
"They've already said they're not going to contain the pandemic. Now they want to fire the one person who can actually help them contain the pandemic," he said.
The Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic remains a major issue of this year's election.
The country's overall caseload has reached 9,284,261, while the death toll stood at 231,507 , both tallies the highest in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor