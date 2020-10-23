US Presidential debate: Son did nothing inappropriate in Ukraine, says Joe

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate next birthday at WH
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US elections: 5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate
Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.
During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former vice president's son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm.
Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.
He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.
Trump responded, I have many bank accounts and they're all listed and they're all over the place. He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, I believe, even though it actually appears to still be open.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor