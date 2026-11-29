The Fight for the Skies: The Early Days of Flight: 1909-1933 By Charles Spicer Published by Pegasus 393 pages $35 The off-again-on-again American offensive against Iran has revived a long-running debate about the efficacy of air power — specifically, the question of whether dropping bombs and commanding the skies can win wars by itself. Three new books remind us that waging war from the air is a relatively recent phenomenon. So it is understandable that we are still figuring out what air power can do and what its limits might be. The off-again-on-again American offensive against Iran has revived a long-running debate about the efficacy of air power — specifically, the question of whether dropping bombs and commanding the skies can win wars by itself. Three new books remind us that waging war from the air is a relatively recent phenomenon. So it is understandable that we are still figuring out what air power can do and what its limits might be.

The first successful powered flight may have occurred outside Kitty Hawk, N.C., but as the British historian Charles Spicer writes in The Fight for the Skies, it was the French who took an early lead in aviation, with more licensed pilots in 1911 than the Americans, British and Germans combined. Telling the story of the development of aircraft mainly in Europe, Spicer provides a welcome counterbalance to the nationalistic tunnel vision of accounts that focus on the United States.

Building an Air Force: The Air Corps and the Formation of US Airpower Despite all the anxiety about death from above, air power was overestimated even in its first big war. Spicer describes the “collective self-delusion” of Germans during World War I that bombing central London from zeppelins would go a long way toward destroying British morale, and thus speed the path to victory. In fact, he notes, despite a significant investment, the damage inflicted by the rigid airships was minuscule compared with that done by German submarines, let alone with the extraordinary blood bath in the trenches of the Western Front.

By Phillip S Meilinger

Published by Cambridge University Press

288 pages $35

That didn’t stop military aviators from dreaming about a day when wars could be won through a triumph of aeronautics. In Building An Air Force, the retired Air Force colonel Phillip S Meilinger offers a surprisingly lively account of the challenges and innovations that shaped the infant Air Force in the 1920s and 1930s, before the service even had that name, as it was still part of the US Army.

It wasn’t just indifference that slowed military investment. Army commanders argued that aircraft should only be used to support ground troops. In the early 1930s, Douglas MacArthur, then the Army’s chief of staff, even said he wanted to get rid of the few fighter planes and bombers the American fleet did have, insisting they were an unnecessary expense. The pilots, for their part, countered that planes could be used to fly over enemy lines to blow up bridges, take out power plants and, as Meilinger puts it, “intimidate civilian population centers”. These suggestions went largely unheeded until the next war.

Bird Men: The Rise of American Airpower and the Machine That Ended World War II

By A J Baime

Published by Mariner

415 pages $32.99

Eventually the United States did catch up. In Bird Men: The Rise of American Airpower and the Machine That Ended World War II, A J Baime, who is best known as an automotive journalist, focuses more on people than on technology. Unfortunately, his leading man, Gen. Henry “Hap” Arnold, never really comes to life in this account. It’s a work of Dad Historiography, from its offhand mentions of high casualties to windy sentences.

Part of the difficulty for Baime may be that it is hard to make a hero out of a man who decided that the best way to end the war with Japan was to burn to death as many civilians as he deemed necessary. It was Arnold who shepherded into existence the long-range B-29 bombers that incinerated people in cities across the country. But he wasn’t wrong about their impact: Those bombs, especially the atomic ones, hastened the American victory in the Pacific, making it the first time that air power delivered on its promise to end a war. Of course, a debate has raged ever since about whether this indiscriminate bombing of civilians was a war crime.

Where does air power stand today? In recent years it has entered a new phase, with the predominance of drones over the battlefields of Ukraine. As Baime writes, “The airplane in its early days was what AI is today.” And drones, enabled by AI, seem destined to fight autonomously, learning and making decisions far faster than the human mind can comprehend. Now the question is: Will this new technology bring future conflicts to a speedier and less deadly end, or just result in more carnage from above?

The reviewer is the author of 11 books, most recently Big Money, Small Town©2026 The New York Times News Service