Nitrogen is vital for life. It promotes plant growth and is part of the proteins in our food. About 78 per cent of the atmosphere is nitrogen, but most plants cannot use it directly. For centuries, farmers used manure, crop residues and legumes such as chickpeas and lentils, whose roots host bacteria that convert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia, which plants can absorb as ammonium.

In the early 20th century, German scientists Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch developed a way to make ammonia from nitrogen in the air. This allowed industrial production of chemical fertilisers, revolutionising agriculture and helping to sustain billions of people.

India reaped substantial advantages from the industrial production of ammonia. The resulting Green Revolution depended heavily on synthetic nitrogen fertilisers made possible by the Haber-Bosch process.

Mr Koshy appreciates this success yet investigates its repercussions. Fertiliser subsidies and assured procurement encouraged farmers to grow wheat and rice, often at the cost of pulses. While a wheat farmer in Punjab could usually rely on the government to buy his crop, a chickpea farmer in Madhya Pradesh faced greater uncertainty, even with a declared support price. This increased reliance on crops that needed large amounts of fertiliser and boosted India’s nitrogen use.

The book’s main thesis is that nitrogen added to agricultural fields does not necessarily stay there. Crops absorb part of the nitrogen, while the rest remains in the soil, escapes into the air, seeps into groundwater, and drains into rivers. Once released, it can cause various forms of pollution.

Biogeochemist James Galloway at the University of Virginia, United States, calls this the “nitrogen cascade”, which Mr Koshy uses to explain the phenomenon: Once nitrogen is converted into a reactive form, it can move through air, soil, and water, causing a succession of environmental problems before returning to its inert form.

Nitrogen released from a single source can change form and cause damage to the environment. Ammonia from fertilised fields can react with emissions from cars and factories to create fine particles that pollute the air. Nitrogen washed into lakes encourages algal growth. When the algae die, their decomposition consumes oxygen needed by fish and other aquatic life.

Nitrates seeping into groundwater can make drinking water unsafe. Nitrous oxide is another nitrogen compound that damages the ozone layer and worsens global warming. Air pollution across the Indo-Gangetic Plain is worsened by ammonia from fertilisers and animal waste. A fertiliser subsidy that helps a farmer increase production may eventually impose additional costs on public health, water purification and environmental conservation.

Agriculture departments deal with fertiliser supply and crop production. Environment departments handle pollution, while health departments address its consequences. Nitrogen links all three, because farm practices affect air and water quality and, in turn, human health.

Mr Koshy explains this complexity through international environmental agreements. The Montreal Protocol (1987) succeeded partly because it targeted identifiable manufactured ozone-depleting substances such as CFCs, whose producers could be regulated and for which alternatives were developed. Nitrous oxide is more complicated because much of it comes from agricultural soil processes. Controlling these emissions requires changes in farming practices across countless fields.

Despite its alarming title, The Nitrogen Bomb does not sufficiently communicate the urgency of the crisis. Mr Koshy’s investigation is thorough, and he explains complicated scientific processes clearly. But at times, detailed descriptions of chemical advances, agricultural progress and international discussions break the story’s momentum. The evidence is disturbing, yet readers sometimes have to piece together its overall significance.

Mr Koshy’s analysis of how World Trade Organization’s agricultural rules reinforced nitrogen-intensive cereal farming is thought-provoking. He acknowledges that India’s preference for wheat and rice long predated the WTO; what is harder to establish is how much the post-1994 trade regime independently intensified that bias.

The last two chapters explore possible solutions: Crops that use fertiliser more efficiently, better farming practices, nutrient recovery from waste and more sustainable fertiliser production. Each has limits. As Mr Koshy admits elsewhere, tinkering with agricultural systems can have political ramifications that may incentivise governments to avoid action.

In the end, The Nitrogen Bomb tells the story of how humanity overcame a shortage of usable nitrogen, only to confront the consequences of excess. Mr Koshy shows how these problems are linked and why governments must consider nitrogen’s entire life cycle, rather than addressing its impacts on a departmental basis.