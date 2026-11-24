A Historian In Gaza By Jean-Pierre Filiu Published by Context 224 pages ₹499

The surgical wing of Nasser hospital, the biggest hospital in southern Gaza, was destroyed recently by an Israeli airstrike. Six people were killed, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old child. Israel has continued daily strikes in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement with Hamas in October 2025. In the three years since Israel launched its military campaign after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s health care system has been destroyed by strikes, raids and sieges.

News from the devastated Strip reaches the world through social media, since Israel has restricted the presence of foreign media. People across the globe have been witnessing the genocide in videos circulated online, often recording their solidarity by speaking about it on social media platforms, despite content restrictions and removal by Meta.

Jean-Pierre Filiu is a professor of Middle East studies at Sciences Po. In 2014, he published Gaza: A History and in 2023, The Middle East: A Political History . Having visited Gaza since the 1980s, his latest book, A Historian in Gaza published in May this year, describes how his visit between December 19, 2024, and January 21, 2025 differed from earlier journeys. “I had to see and experience it for myself, since fourteen months of gruesome death tolls and alarming analyses had left me with the sense that the reality was slipping away from me, while international organisations were running out of tragic superlatives to describe what they perceived as an unsurpassed horror,” he writes.

Despite his credentials, Dr Filiu had to enter the heavily guarded Strip as part of a humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières. He begins by emphasising that nothing could have prepared him for what he witnessed in that month in Gaza. He describes the shock of witnessing the different stages of destruction: “A downed pylon with mangled arms, a gutted house, a collapsing building”, alongside the “methodical expulsion of the population, the equally methodical destruction of buildings and the targeting of hospitals, which are the last living spaces remaining.” He notes that residents sometimes receive advance warning of an attack via airdropped leaflets, text messages or even social media. But when residents are targeted, they do not have time to make a decision; flight isn’t often the safest option because they lack accurate maps of evacuation routes.

Backgrounding the events of that month, Dr Filiu briefly traces the conflicts that have shaped Palestinian politics over the decades. He emphasises how Israel has taken over the Palestinian land, making the most fertile soil inaccessible to the people whose livelihood depended on farming.

This time, the destruction of prisons during the bombardment also resulted in the release of many prisoners. The author notes that he had heard many accounts of flight and dispossession over the years, but never so many accounts of looting. Looters have Israeli protection while the displaced population struggles to survive with basic necessities beyond their means.

Israel has targeted and killed journalists who were witnessing and recording the horror. Omar Dirawi, a 21-year-old photojournalist who had survived the wars of 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2021, was killed on January 3, 2025. He was the 202nd media worker to be killed. Ayat Khadoura, who died on November 20, 2023, had taken to Instagram to write, “We had big dreams, but unfortunately today our dreams are that if we are killed, we are killed in one piece, that people recognise us, that we are not limbs put in a bag.”

For Palestinians who survive Israeli strikes, the struggle for survival continues in flooded tents along the coast. Babies and children die of cold, women contract UTIs. In the absence of electricity and fuel, the desalination plants don’t work. The population lives with the absence of proper drinking water and has taken to using wood as fuel for cooking, along with “cardboard and fabric gleaned by children from the nearest dump.”

Written in short chapters, A Historian In Gaza confronts the distance between knowing about a genocide and being present to witness it — when that presence is “coordinated” by Israel. Dr Filiu doesn’t romanticise people as resilient as media often tends to do. He observes that people no longer speak of their ordeals because there is nothing left to say. In Gaza, people expect death, and children make bets to recognise an F-16 fighter jet or an Apache helicopter.

The reviewer is an independent writer. @geekyliterati