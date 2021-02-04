Budget 2021: South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr for infra works

The (SCR)



has been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget as against Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year, towards important works, the SCR said here on Thursday.

"The budget outlay for important works is as follows. has been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crores for 2021-22 compared to Rs 7,024 crores last year," SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said.

The works include doubling, third line and bypass line laying, requiring a total budgetary grant of Rs 4,238 crores.

For new lines, the total budgetary grant including Capital, Deposit, Extra budgetary resources is Rs 2,195 crore, he noted.

For electrification works, the budgetary grant is Rs 617 crores, while for traffic facilities it is Rs 173 crore, he said.

He was addressing a virtual press conference to highlight the budgetary allocations in 2021-22 for SCR.

The budget allocations for some of the important safety related works during 2021-22 are Rs 672 crores for Road Safety Works (Level Crossings, Bridges and ROB/RUB), Rs 374 Crores for construction of road over/under bridges on golden quadrilateral/diagonal routes, according to a SCR release.

On state-wise allocation, it said Rs 2,420 crore has been provided for projects and safety works, falling fully or partly in Telangana in 2021-22, which is 118 per cent more than the average of 2014-20 (Rs 1110 Cr per year).

The total budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh, in 2021-22 is Rs 5,812 crore which is 105 per cent more than the average of 2014-20 (Rs 2830 cr per year), it added.

