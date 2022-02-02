Budget FY23: Programme to make border villages 'vibrant' announced

-
ALSO READ
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Budget 2022-23: Higher allocation in infra sector to fuel economic recovery
Chinese Army finds 17-yr-old missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
-
With an aim to counter the Chinese territorial claims in Arunachal Pradesh and on the villages along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the new 'Vibrant Villages' programme to develop and improve connectivity in border areas.
The move has been taken to counter the Chinese 'model villages' close to the LAC.
"Border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
She further said that the programme will focus activities such as the construction of village infrastructure, concrete houses, tourist centres, better and accessible road connectivity, provisioning of renewable energy, DTH services of government owned Doordarshan and other educational channels along with generation of more livelihood.
The Ministry of Home Affairs also provides financial support to the border states under 'Border Area Development Programme'. Now the existing schemes will be converged and the government will regularly monitor their outcomes.
The MHA allocation for border management has increased by nearly 43 per cent, from Rs 1,921.39 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 2,517.02 crore for 2022-23.
Reacting to the government proposal, the officials in the security set up said that the Chinese army is building integrated model villages which are an extension of cantonments near the LAC so that the military and civilian populations live there together.
There has been a significant rise in the development of such villages in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim's eastern sector in recent years under Central government assistance. However, these villages are "largely isolated" and sometimes inhabitants prefer to migrate to the mainland due to rough weather conditions whereas the Chinese model villages have "all modern facilities".
The sources also said that China always claims that civilian population live in those villages but it is learnt that the civilian residential complexes have been used by the People Liberation Army (PLA) personnel.
A recent report of the US Department of Defence, said "Military and Security Developments involving the People's Republic of China (PRC), also touched upon the subject, stating that China has taken 'incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC' amid the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions."
--IANS
ams/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU