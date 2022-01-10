UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

-
ALSO READ
India, Nepal to discuss border issues from October 5-7 in New Delhi
48 dead, 31 missing in Nepal after landslide, heavy floods in last 48 hours
Private sector to step up Covid-19 vaccination drive in towns, villages
BSF warns about drone threats in villages near border areas of Rajasthan
Nepal's SC reinstates dissolved House for second time in five months
-
The Uttar Pradesh government declared four villages located near the Nepal border in the district as revenue villages, an official said on Sunday.
District Magistrate of Bahraich, Dinesh Chandra Singh said the decision was taken before the announcement of the general elections to the UP Legislative Assembly. These four villages are Bhavanipur, Tedhia, Dhakia and Bichhia located in Mihinpurwa tehsil of the district. All these villages are Vantangiya villages.
The Vantangiya' community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees.
A revenue village is a small administrative region with defined borders. One revenue village may contain many hamlets. A village administrative officer is the head officer of a revenue village.
Singh said the decision in this regard was taken on January 3 at a meeting presided over by the chief secretary, and the letter was received on January 8.
"The people of these villages will now get the benefits of all the schemes of the government," he said.
Gita Prasad, a resident of Dhakia village, on Sunday said, "We are happy with the decision of the government. We celebrated Holi and Deepawali together. There are around 225 families in these four villages consisting of over 1,500 members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU