JUST IN
Rupee may remain under depreciation pressure, says Economic Survey
Capital expenditure target of Rs 7.5 trn for FY23 to be met: Survey
Prez Murmu lauds govt's steps to deal with infra development challenges
President Murmu focuses on govt's development thrust in maiden address
Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey
We have to build Aatmanirbhar India: Prez in her 1st address to Parliament
Budget measures key trigger for consumer durable firms battling high prices
Economic Survey 2023 LIVE: Inflation didn't 'creep too far above' tolerance
India's growth for next year pegged at 6.5%; higher than IMF projection
From capex to taxation, four things to look out for in Union Budget 2023
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Over 500 mn provided free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: President
icon-arrow-left
Eco Survey projects FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%, sees investments picking up
Business Standard

Credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24 if inflation moderates: Survey

Credit growth is likely to be brisk for MSMEs in FY2023-24 provided inflation remains benign and cost of credit is low, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday

Topics
credit growth  | Economic Survey | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

bank, credit, growth, loans, funding, capital, cash, m&a, payment

Credit growth is likely to be brisk for MSMEs in FY2023-24 provided inflation remains benign and cost of credit is low, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector witnessed a credit growth of about 31 per cent in January-November 2022.

"If inflation declines in FY24 and if real cost of credit does not rise then credit growth is likely to be brisk in FY24," the Survey said.

Talking about the banking sector in India, the Survey said it has also responded in equal measure to the demand for credit as the year on year growth in credit since the January-March quarter of 2022 has moved into double digits and is rising across most sectors.

The finances of public sector banks (PSBs) have seen a significant turnaround with profit being booked at regular intervals and their non-performing assets being fast-tracked for quicker resolution/liquidation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), it said.

At the same time, it said, the government has been providing adequate Budgetary support for keeping the PSBs well capitalised ensuring that their capital risk-weighted adjusted ratio (CRAR) remains comfortably above the threshold levels of adequacy.

Nonetheless, financial strength has helped banks make up for lower debt financing provided by corporate bonds and higher interest/ hedging costs on ECBs so far in FY'23, it said, adding, rising yields on corporate bonds and higher interest/ hedging costs on ECBs have made these instruments less attractive than the previous year.

The Survey said growth is expected to be brisk in FY24 as a vigorous credit disbursal and capital investment cycle is expected to unfold in India with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on credit growth

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU