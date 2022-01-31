Economic Survey: Housing prices hiked in some cities even during Covid wave

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: Geopolitical risks bubbling up, says PEA
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
Annual Economic Survey explained
Real estate MoUs to Haldiram, industrial development in J&K gets a boost
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
-
While house transactions mostly declined during the COVID-19 shocks, their prices did not fall in most of the selected cities, some even increased, as per Economic Survey 2021-22.
Further, decline in housing transactions have also been much less during second COVID-19 wave than the decline during first COVID-19 wave.
During first COVID-19 wave housing transactions declined in almost all selected cities. However, during second wave of COVID-19, the housing transactions in many cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru increased relative to the pre-pandemic levels.
In cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Ranchi, Delhi & Kolkata, the housing transactions declined during second COVID-19 wave over the pre-pandemic levels. However, this decline has been much less than the decline during the first COVID-19 wave.
Unlike the decline in quarterly housing transactions during first and second COVID-19 waves, the impact of the COVID-19 shock on the prices of residential properties was not uniform across the cities.
During the first COVID-19 wave, the housing prices increased in cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Thane, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru over the pre-pandemic level, and the housing prices decreased in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi.
Similar trends were also visible during the second COVID-19 wave over the pre-pandemic level. The housing prices in cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar and Ranchi continued to increase despite the COVID-19 shocks.
Between two COVID-19 waves, from June 2020 to April 2021, housing transactions recovered swiftly, as quarterly purchases crossed even the pre-pandemic levels for all the selected cities. This boost in housing demand is possibly because of pent up demand and measures taken by the government to increase affordability. The number of unsold residential units have also witnessed significant drops during the second wave of the pandemic.
National Housing Bank (NHB) RESIDEX HPI@Assessment Prices index (Base 2017-18) captures the prices of residential housing properties for the transactions through primary lending institutions. Data on composite index for prices and transaction records from NHB have been used to analyze the impact of first and second COVID-19 wave on the housing transactions and prices across a sample of 12 cities.
(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU