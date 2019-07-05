Govt to give special family pension to soldiers who get re-employed

The government has decided to give special or liberalised family pension to the families of armed forces pensioners who get re-employed after retiring from military service and receive military pension till death.

According to a statement, the families shall be allowed to draw family pension from the military side besides any other authorised from the re-employed civil department.

The government has been receiving grievances from various quarters for grant of dual family pension including special or liberalised family pension for armed forces personnel on the lines of government servants.

The matter was examined by the and it was decided that special or liberalised family pension would be admissible on death of an armed forces pensioner who was re-employed.

Earlier, the kin of armed forces pensioners who got re-employed in civil departments after retiring from military service were authorised to draw ordinary family pension either from military or civil side whichever was beneficial to them.