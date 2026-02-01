Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
16th FC report: From Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, who gets how much

Southern states are projected to get a marginal increase

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Distribution of central taxes among states is projected to remain largely intact in terms of percent-age share in FY27 (BE). Southern states are projected to get a marginal increase. 
    

Topics : Budget 2026 Union Budget Andhra Pradesh Finance Commission

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

