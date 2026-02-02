Monday, February 02, 2026 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Budget / News / Bought an under-construction home? Budget saves your home loan tax benefit

Bought an under-construction home? Budget saves your home loan tax benefit

₹2-lakh home loan deduction stays intact under new tax law

Home Loan

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you have taken a home loan for a self-occupied house, the FY27 Budget has brought an important clarification that protects your tax benefit under the new income tax law.
 
The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February noted that the ₹2 lakh annual deduction on home loan interest will now also include interest payable for the period before the house is acquired or constructed—commonly known as pre-construction or prior-period interest.
 
What was the concern?
 
Under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which comes into effect from April 1, 2026, there was ambiguity around whether pre-construction interest would continue to be covered within the ₹2 lakh limit for self-occupied homes.
 
 
Section 22(2) of the new Act allows a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh on interest paid on borrowed capital for a self-occupied property. However, the wording did not explicitly mention prior-period interest, raising fears that borrowers could lose part of the benefit they earlier enjoyed.

What the Budget has clarified
 
The government has now proposed to amend Section 22(2) to clearly state that:
 
 The ₹2 lakh cap will include both regular home loan interest and pre-construction interest payable.
 
This aligns the new tax law with the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961, where pre-construction interest was allowed to be claimed (in instalments) within the overall deduction limit.
 
In simple terms
 
  • If you bought or built a self-occupied home using a loan
  • And you paid interest even before you got possession
  • You can still claim that interest within the ₹2 lakh annual limit, just as before
 
The big takeaway
 
This amendment is a relief for middle-class homebuyers, especially those servicing long-term home loans. 

