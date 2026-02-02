Monday, February 02, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026 proposes penalties up to ₹50,000 for crypto reporting lapses

Budget 2026 proposes penalties up to ₹50,000 for crypto reporting lapses

The Union Budget 2026-27 proposes a penalty framework for crypto-asset reporting, including daily fines for non-filing and a flat ₹50,000 penalty for inaccurate disclosures, effective April 1, 2026

Bitcoin

The Union Budget 2026 proposes strengthening compliance for crypto platforms over lapses. (Photo: Reuters)

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
The Union Budget 2026-27 has introduced a stringent penalty framework for reporting entities handling crypto-asset transactions. Under amendments proposed in the Finance Bill, 2026, entities required to furnish statements on crypto-asset transactions under Section 509 of the Income-tax Act will face penalties for non-compliance. Failure to submit the prescribed statement will attract a penalty of Rs 200 per day for the period the default continues. Additionally, furnishing inaccurate information or failing to rectify inaccuracies will invite a flat penalty of ₹50,000. These provisions will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
 
The changes, detailed in the Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill, amend Section 446 to create this deterrence mechanism. “To ensure compliance… and create a deterrence for non-furnishing of such statement or for sharing inaccurate information,” the memorandum states, proposing penalties of Rs 200 per day for non-furnishing and ₹50,000 for inaccurate particulars and failure to correct them.
 
 
According to Amit Maheshwari, partner with AKM Global, by amending Section 446, the government signals a stricter compliance environment for crypto-asset reporting, increasing accountability and encouraging timely, accurate disclosures. These measures, effective from April 1, 2026, are expected to enhance transparency in the crypto ecosystem and deter non-compliance.
 
“The Union Budget 2026 proposes strengthening compliance for crypto platforms over lapses in transaction disclosures, aiming to curb tax evasion in virtual digital assets. This requires exchanges to bolster compliance and accurate reporting of user transactions. We remain fully committed to working with policymakers to support the development of a safe, innovative, and globally competitive VDA ecosystem, as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX. 

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

