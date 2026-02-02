Budget 2026 proposes penalties up to ₹50,000 for crypto reporting lapses

The Union Budget 2026-27 has introduced a stringent penalty framework for reporting entities handling crypto-asset transactions. Under amendments proposed in the Finance Bill, 2026, entities required to furnish statements on crypto-asset transactions under Section 509 of the Income-tax Act will face penalties for non-compliance. Failure to submit the prescribed statement will attract a penalty of Rs 200 per day for the period the default continues. Additionally, furnishing inaccurate information or failing to rectify inaccuracies will invite a flat penalty of ₹50,000. These provisions will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The changes, detailed in the Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill, amend Section 446 to create this deterrence mechanism. “To ensure compliance… and create a deterrence for non-furnishing of such statement or for sharing inaccurate information,” the memorandum states, proposing penalties of Rs 200 per day for non-furnishing and ₹50,000 for inaccurate particulars and failure to correct them.