Budget 2026 proposes penalties up to ₹50,000 for crypto reporting lapses
The Union Budget 2026-27 proposes a penalty framework for crypto-asset reporting, including daily fines for non-filing and a flat ₹50,000 penalty for inaccurate disclosures, effective April 1, 2026
Monika Yadav
According to Amit Maheshwari, partner with AKM Global, by amending Section 446, the government signals a stricter compliance environment for crypto-asset reporting, increasing accountability and encouraging timely, accurate disclosures. These measures, effective from April 1, 2026, are expected to enhance transparency in the crypto ecosystem and deter non-compliance.
“The Union Budget 2026 proposes strengthening compliance for crypto platforms over lapses in transaction disclosures, aiming to curb tax evasion in virtual digital assets. This requires exchanges to bolster compliance and accurate reporting of user transactions. We remain fully committed to working with policymakers to support the development of a safe, innovative, and globally competitive VDA ecosystem, as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.
Also Read
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:28 AM IST