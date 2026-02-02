Budget 2026 ready reckoner: Fiscal policy change amid global headwinds
To hold the fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP, the Centre trims spending and shifts to a debt-anchored framework for greater policy flexibility amid global risks
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Centre has projected a 2 per cent cut in expenditure in the Revised Estimates for the current financial year compared to that in the Budget Estimates, partly to offset the impact of lower personal income tax collections and keep the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The reduction is expected to be slightly steeper in capital expenditure than in revenue expenditure. From the next financial year, the Centre will shift its fiscal framework by making debt the main anchor. This would give the Centre room to deploy countercyclical fiscal measures, if needed, amid global uncertainties.
More From This Section
Topics : Fiscal Policy Nirmala Sitharaman Capital Expenditure Fiscal Deficit Union Budget Budget 2026
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:52 AM IST