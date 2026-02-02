Traders brace for bond losses as govt unveils record borrowing plan

By Bhaskar Dutta and Subhadip Sircar

Indian bonds may decline after the government announced a record debt sales plan exceeding estimates by analysts.

New Delhi will borrow ₹17.2 trillion ($187 billion) in the year starting April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Sunday. That’s 18 per cent higher than the current year and exceeds the ₹16.5 trillion forecast in a Bloomberg News survey.

The heavier supply may push the 10-year yield higher by four to five basis points on Monday, according to traders at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. The yield may climb to 7 per cent in the coming weeks, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.

Rising borrowing costs risk deepening strain on an economy already contending with steep US tariffs, while the central bank has limited scope to cut interest rates further to support growth. Bond yields are near their highest levels in almost a year — even after the Reserve Bank of India waded into the market to cap them — amid heavy issuance by state governments and fading demand from pension and insurance funds.

The central bank will need to ramp up its bond purchases to support liquidity, and buy debt at regular intervals to provide yield signals, said Alok Sharma, head of treasury at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Mumbai.

“Active liquidity management will be required, or the path of least resistance is only upwards for yields,” he said.

Sitharaman said the budget deficit will ease to 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year beginning April 1, from an estimated 4.4 per cent in the current year. While the budget gap has been modestly narrowed, swelling bond redemptions have driven gross borrowing sharply higher.

Net borrowing, which strips out redemptions, is estimated to be ₹11.7 trillion in the next fiscal year. That’s slightly higher than the current year’s revised figure of ₹11.3 trillion. Redemptions in the coming fiscal year are pegged at about ₹5.5 trillion, a nearly 70 per cent annual increase.

The government also plans to raise a net ₹1.3 trillion through treasury bills in the next fiscal year, compared with no such issuance this year, according to budget documents.

RBI Support

The Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange interventions to support the rupee have also tightened liquidity in the banking system, partly weighing on demand for bonds.

To offset that, the central bank has stepped up bond purchases to inject cash into the banking system, with yields still near levels seen before last year’s 125 basis points of rate reductions.

Traders’ attention now turns to the RBI’s monetary policy decision on Feb. 6.

“The risk is that bond yields go higher than was expected earlier even if the Reserve Bank of India supports the market by way of open-market operations,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, referring to central bank debt purchases.