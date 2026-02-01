Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 to focus on job growth, fiscal discipline amid global risks

Budget 2026 to focus on job growth, fiscal discipline amid global risks

This Budget is expected to outline higher spending on roads, ports and railways to maintain demand, create jobs and insulate the world's fastest growing major economy from external headwinds

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman will introduce the Union budget 2026 today at 11 am | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava and Anup Roy
 
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to prioritise job-creating growth while emphasising fiscal prudence in Sunday’s budget, as the country grapples with geopolitical risks and steep US tariffs. 
In the budget speech, due at 11 am, the minister is expected to outline higher spending on roads, ports and railways to maintain demand, create jobs and insulate the world’s fastest growing major economy from external headwinds, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg News. They also expect a lower budget deficit target of 4.2 per cent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year beginning April.  
 
   
“Budget will look to strengthen the growth impulse by supporting domestic drivers of consumption and investment especially as global economic environment remains challenging,” said Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Also Read

Stock Market today LIVE on Budget 2026 Announcement

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at muted start; FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2026

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Union Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present Budget at 11 am; taxes, capex in focus

stock market, BSE

Budget 2026: Is the Indian stock market open for trading on Sunday, Feb 1?

FASTag

Budget, FASTag rules, tobacco prices: Key things to watch out for on Feb 1

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

Budget 2026: What to expect on fiscal deficit, defence and infrastructure

 
Simmering trade tensions with Washington have raised concerns over the South Asian nation’s outlook, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overhaul archaic labour laws and cut consumption tax to spur domestic demand. The budget will build on those steps to safeguard jobs and incomes without a blowout in spending.  
 
These measures are crucial for an economy projected to grow 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in the next fiscal year starting April 1, according to the Economic Survey released on Thursday. The forecast, slightly slower than the current year’s 7.4 per cent, exceeds analysts’ consensus of 6.6 per cent.
 
Separately, Modi’s government is ramping up efforts to diversify India’s trade ties to reduce reliance on traditional partners such as the US and China. It agreed to a landmark free trade deal with the European Union that is seen as key to boosting exports and investment, while Canada is emerging as the next focus as New Delhi seeks new growth engines amid rising global protectionism.
 
The deals are designed to find new markets for exporters battling punitive 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, partly linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs have also pressured the rupee, which tumbled nearly 5 per cent last year.
 
In the survey, India’s chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said Asia’s third-largest economy must boost its manufacturing and undertake reforms to sustain growth in a risky global backdrop. 
 
Despite its commitment to curb debt-to-GDP ratio, the government is likely to resort to record bond borrowing. Economists expect gross market borrowing of ₹16.5 trillion ($179 billion) and net borrowing of ₹11.6 trillion. 
 
While Modi’s popularity has remained resilient, there are growing expectations that his government may use Sunday’s budget to court voters in key states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The ruling party plans an aggressive campaign in regions where it has traditionally remained a minor player.
 

More From This Section

Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal consolidation

Budget 2026 to focus on reforms as room for spending shrinks amid risks

While Nirmala Sitharaman already holds the record for presenting record number of consecutive Budgets, she will come a step closer to Morarji Desai who has the record of presenting a total of 10 Budgets

Budget FY27: FM may unveil measures to steady growth, boost manufacturing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget FY27: When and where to watch Sitharaman's speech live

share markets, markets

Markets end lower ahead of Union Budget amid metal stock sell-off

Education, Students, foreign students

As US, UK tighten student visas, India eyes inbound education opportunity

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Budget and Economy Jobs in India Fiscal prudence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Stock Market Open today?Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026