Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to borrow Rs 14.13 trn from market in FY25 to meet revenue shortfall

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year starting on April 1

Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet revenue shortfall in the next financial year starting on April 1.
This is lower than last year's gross borrowing estimate of Rs 15.43 lakh crore, which was the highest ever.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The lower borrowing estimate for 2024-25 is on account of growing tax revenue and the government's resolve to meet its fiscal consolidation roadmap.
About net borrowing estimate, Sitharaman while presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25 said it would be Rs 11.75 lakh crore during the next financial year.
As a result, the government would make repayment of Rs 2,37,818 crore during the year.
"The gross and net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 and Rs 11.75 lakh crore respectively. Both will be less than that in 2023-24. Now that the private investments are happening at scale, the lower borrowings by the Central Government will facilitate larger availability of credit for the private sector," she said.
There are signs of private investment picking up in the steel and cement sector due to massive capital expenditure by the government.
Against the estimate of Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24, the government has earmarked Rs 11.11 lakh crore during the next year.
As per the revised estimate for FY24, the capital expenditure would be Rs 9.5 lakh crore, short by Rs 50,000 crore over the BE for the current fiscal.

Also Read

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

No proposal to relax borrowing limits for Kerala, other states: Sitharaman

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

This budget will take India closer to being third-largest economy: Gadkari

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

Budget 2024: Sitharaman bats for developing iconic tourist destinations

'Budget for future of Bharat', PM Modi congratulates countrymen: Top quotes

India negotiating bilateral investment treaties with different nations: FM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fiscal Deficit revenue department Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon