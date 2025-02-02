Business Standard

Modi govt keeps prioritising island communities: Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha

Yuva Morcha strongly believes that this is the beginning of a brighter future for Lakshadweep, and we stand united in supporting the government's push for reforms that promise lasting benefits for us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha has expressed support for Budget 2025, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

According to an official statement by the Yuva Morcha, "On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, unveiling a forward-thinking vision for India's marine sector with a specific focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. The government's unwavering commitment to empowering island communities and advancing the fisheries sector was evident in the Budget speech."

The statement highlighted Sitharaman's strategic focus on Lakshwadeep region: "India ranks as the second-largest global producer of fish and aquaculture. With seafood exports valued at Rs 60,000 crore, the government is set to introduce an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries from India's Exclusive Economic Zone and high seas. The focus will be on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep."

 

As per the release, "For islanders, this Budget is a victory that acknowledges the unique challenges we face and the incredible potential that our maritime resources offer. The Modi government continues to prioritise the development of island communities with a clear and effective roadmap to address our needs. This focused approach on sustainable fisheries development will create immense opportunities for local employment, entrepreneurship, and community welfare."

"Yuva Morcha, in its capacity as the voice of the youth of Lakshadweep, warmly welcomes these initiatives and thanks the government for its commitment," said Adv. Mohammed Salih PM, President of Yuva Morcha Lakshadweep.

Additionally, the Budget 2025-26 delivers a game-changing reform for the middle class as the new tax regime allows for no income tax payable up to Rs12 lakhs per annum.

This policy is understood to ensure greater financial independence, increased savings, and an overall boost to consumption.

"This Budget is a clear reflection of the Modi government's resolute commitment to not only uplift island communities but to shape a progressive, inclusive future for India. For too long, the island regions have been neglected, but today, with a comprehensive marine sector strategy, sustainable growth is on the horizon," the youth body stated.

Yuva Morcha strongly believes that "this is the beginning of a brighter future for Lakshadweep, and we stand united in supporting the government's push for reforms that promise lasting benefits for our people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget 2025 Budget and Economy Modi govt Lakshadweep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

