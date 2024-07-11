Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi, FM Sitharaman meet top economists ahead of Union Budget 2024

Social sector push, rural economic development discussed at key meet

PM Modi, Budget 2024

Sanjeeb MukherjeeDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the full Budget 2024-25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior bureaucrats, met eminent economists on Thursday for deliberations on key matters concerning the Indian economy.

The meeting was chaired by the prime minister, along with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, and top NITI Aayog officials in attendance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Till the time of going to press, a detailed press statement about the prime minister’s interaction was not released. "Earlier today, interacted with eminent economists and heard their insightful views on issues pertaining to furthering growth," Modi posted on social media platform X.

Sources said that economists present at the all-important pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a host of suggestions, including focusing on developing global value chains and increasing the research and development budget for agriculture.

Some of them also suggested rationalising the rising fertiliser subsidies through direct benefit transfer schemes and cash transfers. Some economists said that the non-farm sector needs to grow faster if India’s rural sector has any chance of developing. There were suggestions from some economists to focus on education, controlling the fiscal deficit, and also reforming the tax structure.

Sources said the target should not just be the forthcoming budget but also achieving the Prime Minister’s cherished goal of a ‘Developed India’ by 2047.

More From This Section

Mutual Funds

Budget: Amfi calls for lower debt fund taxation, tweak in FoF tax rules

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Economic vision, political theme key aspects to watch in Budget: Nomura

Cryptocurrency

Crypto industry body requests reduction in TDS to 0.01% in Budget

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Insurers expect Union budget to have more tax benefits for health insurance

Anil Verma

Induce reforms in Budget to drive private consumption, says Godrej CEO


The role of states and their aspirations was also highlighted by some economists and participants, with many saying that there should be individual goals for each of them in achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream by 2047.

Among those who were part of the important deliberations were Ila Patnaik, chief economist at Aditya Birla Group; KV Kamath, chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development; former International Monetary Fund executive director Surjit Bhalla; veteran agricultural economist Ashok Gulati; Shashanka Bhide, member of RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC); Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC; Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Amita Batra; S Mahendra Dev, former director & vice chancellor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research; and economist Swaminathan Aiyar, among others.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to ED arrest on Fri

Union budget

What does the jewellery sector expect from FM Sitharaman?

PM Modi, Budget 2024

Budget 2024: PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hold talks with Niti Aayog, economists

oil, crude oil, oil rig

ONGC, Oil India, Selan on fire; Here's what fueled up to 13% rally today

healthcare tech

Budget 2024: Experts call for restructuring AB-PMJAY to hike health budget

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon