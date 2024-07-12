Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Three Maha Congress MLAs skip key party meeting ahead of council polls

Zeeshan Siddique, Jitesh Antapurkar and Sanjay Jagtap were absent in the meeting held here on Thursday night

Congress, Congress flag

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar slammed reports of cross-voting in Congress ranks. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid talks of cross-voting, three of the 37 Congress MLAs in Maharashtra skipped a meeting called by the party ahead of the legislative council polls on Friday.
Zeeshan Siddique, Jitesh Antapurkar and Sanjay Jagtap were absent in the meeting held here on Thursday night.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Antapurkar is close to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who switched to BJP a few months ago, while Zeeshan's father Baba Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Sanjay Jagtap skipped the meeting as he was in wari' (annual pilgrimage procession) and on his to the temple town of Pandharpur. The party said Jagtap had informed the leadership about his absence.
However, Sulabha Khodke, whose husband is a close aide of Ajit Pawar, and Hiraman Khoskar, said to be in touch with the NCP, attended the meeting.
Senior Congress leader Nitin Raut told PTI that his party is in a comfortable position. It is the ruling alliance which is scared which is why they have held their MLAs hostage, something we haven't done, he said.
Biennial elections to 11 council seats are being held on the Vidhan Bhavan complex.
Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes.
Congress has nominated one candidate Pradnya Satav and its surplus votes will be distributed to the other two Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed candidates.

More From This Section

BSP

INLD-BSP to jointly contest Haryana polls with Abhay Chautala as CM face

Harish Rawat

U'khand bypolls: Ex-CM Harish Rawat detained after violence in Manglaur

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Assembly by-polls begin for 13 constituencies across seven states

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

TMC, BJP ready for bypoll battle in 4 Bengal assembly seats on July 10

BJP,BJP logo

Delhi BJP holds meeting, asks workers to gear up for 2025 Assembly polls

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar slammed reports of cross-voting in Congress ranks.
All our MLAs are in their homes, unlike the ruling alliance legislators. Last night, 35 MLAs were present at the meeting, he said.
Both the MLAs will be with the Congress, he stressed.
We have got in touch with Antapurkar and Zeeshan. Antapurkar was absent because of a misunderstanding since he and his late father were close to Ashok Chavan, said Wadettiwar.
The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274.
The BJP is the largest party in the assembly with 103 members, followed by the Shiv Sena (38), NCP (42), Congress (37), Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and NCP (SP) 10. PTI MR

The BJP has fielded five candidates and its ally Shiv Sena two. The NCP has nominated two candidates.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded one candidate, while the NCP (SP) is backing the PWP nominee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Maha Govt to use existing data of women beneficiaries

onion, onions

Govt buys onions at 74% higher prices in Maharashtra ahead of state polls

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will Congress tie up with AAP for Delhi polls? Jairam Ramesh answers

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats

Can BJP, allies overcome caste arithmetic challenge in Maharashtra polls

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Didn't change parties, corruption allegations never proved: Ajit Pawar

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government Indian National Congress Sharad Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon