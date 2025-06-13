Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / $115 bn fund manager ICICI Prudential bets on short-term Indian debt

$115 bn fund manager ICICI Prudential bets on short-term Indian debt

The recent slowdown was a "mid-cycle correction", and the central bank's policy support has laid the groundwork for growth to return to its long-term trend

Stock markets, Indian markets

India’s economic growth is set to accelerate sharply, making the ultra short-end of the debt market the most attractive segment. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar and Malavika Kaur Makol
 
India’s economic growth is set to accelerate sharply, making the ultra short-end of the debt market the most attractive segment, according to one of the country’s top money managers. 
 
The recent slowdown was a “mid-cycle correction”, and the central bank’s policy support has laid the groundwork for growth to return to its long-term trend, Manish Banthia, chief investment officer of fixed-income at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., said in an interview. 
 
The outlook is prompting Banthia, whose firm manages about $115 billion in assets, to focus on securities with maturities of up to two years or less. This positions him in contrast to many of his peers, who remain bullish on longer-duration debt, anticipating a more gradual economic recovery.
 
 
“This disconnect implies increased risk of a sudden spike in yields at the three-year and longer points as the economy strengthens,” he said.

Also Read

Q4, Q4 results

ICICI Pru Life Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 122% to Rs 386 crore

ICICI Prudential AMC

Prudential Plc mulls listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Mutual fund

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

insurance

Life insurance stocks rally up to 10% on HDFC Life's healthy Q3 earnings

 
The preference for shorter-dated paper, already a favored play in India’s debt market, has been reinforced by the central bank’s surprise move last Friday: a bigger-than-expected rate cut and additional liquidity injections. However, the authority also unexpectedly shifted its stance to neutral, warning that it has “very limited space” left for further easing. 
 
Adding to the pressure, Indian bonds sold off on Wednesday on concerns that the central bank could soon begin to withdraw excess liquidity, which has led to the overnight rate falling 20 basis points below the policy rate. 
 
Despite this development, a central bank policy reversal might still be six months to a year away, said Banthia. The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to take measures to bring the overnight rate on par with the policy rate over the next three months, he said. 
 
“The RBI has front-loaded certain policy measures and will now allow them to play out,” Banthia said. “If the recovery unfolds as they anticipate, they may revisit the liquidity situation in the next calendar year.”
 
India’s economy expanded faster than expected in the January-March period, but rising trade uncertainties are weighing on sentiment. Despite this, the central bank maintained its 6.5 per cent growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2026, which falls short of the government’s aspirations for 8 per cent growth.
 
Excerpts from the interview:
 
  • The 1- to 1.5-year bucket should remain stable until the RBI actually begins hiking rates, while everything beyond that could start moving higher as expectations of policy normalization arise, Banthia said.
  • For duration funds, he prefers the 30-year bond over the 10-year note, as the spread has widened to about 65–70 basis points. The fund is using the 30-year as a defensive bet.
  • The fund remains comfortable holding AA-rated paper, though spreads have compressed significantly from three to six months ago due to surplus liquidity.
 

More From This Section

Apple

Foxconn ships 97% of iPhones from India to US as Apple dodges China tariffs

bombay house tata

Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple may have a different AI strategy than others, say analysts

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Boeing CEO speaks to Air India chief after Ahmedabad flight 171 crash

tech artificial intelligence chatgpt krutrim

Krutrim looks to go beyond chatbots with 'first of its kind' Kruti

Topics : ICICI Prudential ICICI Indian bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon