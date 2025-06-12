Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

A sombre mood gripped Bombay House, the iconic Tata Group headquarters, after a London-bound Air India Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday, marking one of the worst air disasters in recent Indian aviation history.
The Tata Group, which regained control of the national carrier in January 2022, activated its crisis response and emergency protocols, said a group source. ‘Everyone is quite sad and the mood is very bad,’ said an official.
The crash dealt a significant blow to the conglomerate’s ongoing efforts to turn around Air India, especially after its merger with Vistara in 2024.
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran rushed to Ahmedabad on Thursday and met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation. ‘An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information,’ Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group and Air India, said in a statement. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, holds a majority stake in Air India along with Singapore Airlines.
Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons Director Noel Tata, who has an office at Bombay House, also monitored developments, as several planned events were called off in the aftermath of the incident. The group was scheduled to unveil a new concept car from Jaguar Land Rover on Saturday at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and is going ahead as per schedule but without any fanfare. A planned UK knighthood ceremony for Chandrasekaran on Friday was postponed.
For the Tata Group, the tragedy is a double blow. Tata AIG General Insurance Co., part of the consortium that insured the aircraft, is expected to bear a portion of the financial liability. However, the majority of the risk is reinsured, limiting direct exposure for the Tata insurance firm. A source said that insurance rates for the airline are expected to rise significantly next year when the policy comes up for renewal.
The immediate focus remains on rescue efforts and supporting authorities in the investigation, as Tata executives continue to evaluate the broader impact of the tragedy on the group’s aviation strategy. The airline, originally set up by the Tatas, was nationalised by the Indian government in 1953. It was re-acquired by the group in 2022 after the Modi government decided to privatise it.