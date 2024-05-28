360 One Asset raising funds for opportunities in healthcare, technology

360 One Asset, the private equity and venture capital fund, has launched Secondaries Fund with a base size of Rs 4,000 crore and has already crossed the halfway mark, Sameer Nath, CIO and head of PE-VC, said here today. The fund has identified healthcare, financial services, consumer retail, and technology for investments.





ALSO READ: 360 One sells 5.3% stake in Protean eGov Tech for Rs 241 cr via open market Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “We have already closed six investments, providing visibility into 20-25 per cent of the portfolio,” Nath said. The VC and PE business of the firm has around Rs 23,404 crore in assets under management, extending from mid-stage to late-stage venture capital to growth equity to pre-IPO investments. The firm has invested in 101 companies so far, and of these, 30 have emerged as unicorns with a valuation of $1 billion and above. The firm is an investor in several marquee companies, including Swiggy, National Stock Exchange, and PharmEasy, among others.

Nath said its secondaries fund is India’s first which is addressing a massive, untapped market, building on a strong relevant track record. The strategy and early mover advantage has been appreciated by a range of sophisticated investors, Nath said, adding six investments have already closed, providing investors visibility into more than 20 per cent of the fund's portfolio.

The fund has also launched India’s first dedicated healthcare fund, building on a strong relevant track record, and has collaborated with five healthcare pioneers, including Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, who are anchor investors in the fund and comprise a high-powered advisory board.

The fund has a diversified portfolio and deal pipeline spanning healthcare providers, health-tech, diagnostics, and life sciences. The fund’s second investment is about to close with a term sheet signed for the third investment, Nath said.