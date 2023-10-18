A-I to take delivery of 1 aircraft every 6 days on avg till 2024-end: CEO

Air India Group, which has embarked on ambitious expansion plans, is expected to take delivery of a new aircraft every six days on average till the end of 2024, according to a top official.

The group, comprising Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, is owned by the Tatas, which is also in the process of consolidating its airline business.

"Air India Group to take delivery of one new aircraft every six days on an average till the end of 2024," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function here for the unveiling of Air India Express' new brand identity, Wilson also said that it is an exciting day for the group.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

Air India Express is in the process of merging AirAsia India with itself while Vistara will be getting merged with Air India. Vistara is 51 per cent owned by Tatas, and the remaining 49 per cent is with Singapore Airlines.

According to Wilson, the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect is close to completion.

"The difficult part of the merger has already been done...legal processes normally take 6-9 months. We are hoping it (merger) to be complete by March next year," Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said.

Air India Express on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery that mainly features the colours of orange and turquoise.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped J&J weighs third bankruptcy try to settle baby powder cancer case Meghalaya Cabinet approves proposal to pay Rs 565 cr power dues of NTPC Hudco's Rs 1,100 cr offer of share sale 95% covered, stock closed at Rs 80 A-I Express unfurls new logo, livery; to induct 50 planes in 15 months CCI seeks inputs on draft to offer incentives to cos for info on cartels