Home / Companies / News / Aaiji Group to invest ₹100 cr in affordable housing along Lothal-Dholera

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Aaiji Group will invest Rs 100 crore to develop affordable residential and commercial spaces along the Lothal Dholera corridor in Gujarat over the next two years, a top company official said.

The initiative comes as the region experiences strong economic growth, supported by major tourism, heritage and industrial projects, Aaiji Group Managing Director Lalit Parihar said.

In the next two years, the Lothal - Dholera belt is projected to witness huge demand for residential apartments and commercial spaces, Parihar said.

Dholera is home to over 100 companies and landmark projects, including Tata Electronics' $ 10.9 billion semiconductor plant, creating significant employment opportunities, he added.

 

Our Rs 100 crore investment reflects our confidence in the corridor's potential and our commitment to deliver modern, high-quality developments for residents, businesses and investors, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

