Friday, September 19, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ORB Energy teams up with Safal Group for large-scale solar in Kenya

ORB Energy teams up with Safal Group for large-scale solar in Kenya

According to the statement, the Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider in India and Africa, has partnered with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

The system will generate approximately 4,200 MWh of clean electricity annually, the company said. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar solutions provider Orb Energy on Friday announced its collaboration with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

The collaboration underscores the vital role of solar power in helping energy-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security and cost competitiveness, Orb Energy founder and CEO Damian Miller said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider in India and Africa, has partnered with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

As part of this partnership, Orb Energy has successfully installed a 2.9 MW rooftop solar system at Mabati Rolling Mills' (MRM) Mariakani facility which is one of the largest rooftop solar installations in Kenya, Miller said.

 

The system will generate approximately 4,200 MWh of clean electricity annually, the company said.

"This project withM is a milestone for Orb Energy in Kenya and a clear signal of how heavy industry can lead Africa's green transition," Miller said.

Albert Sigei, CEO ofM, said in the statement, "It will directly supportM's sustainability and corporate responsibility goals by generating over 4,200 MWh of clean energy annually, avoiding more than 200 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and saving substantial electricity costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Ambani

CBI chargesheet on Anil Ambani has no business impact: R-Infra and R-Power

Royal Enfield new Classic 350

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart to sell 350 cc motorcycle range

At 8:00 am on Friday, when sales opened in India, Bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian

Flipkart Minutes to deliver Big Billion Days 2025 deals in just 10 minutes

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra

Reliance Infra distances itself from CBI case on RCFL, RHFL, Anil Ambani

Metropolis

Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathlab chain for ₹17 crore

Topics : iron and steel industry Energy firms solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon