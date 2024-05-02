Adani Energy Solutions arm to acquire 100% stake in Pointleap Projects

Business Standard
Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Pointleap Projects Pvt Ltd (PPPL) for a consideration of Rs 13.15 crore.
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) is a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).
"AEML today executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP (WPLLP) for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of PPPL," AESL said in a regulatory filing.
The acquisition is expected to be completed within 4-5 working days from the execution date of SPA, it said.

