Adani Energy Solutions board approves fundraising of up to Rs 12,500 crore

Adani Energy Solutions said on Monday that its board has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 12,500 crore ($1.50 billion).

Adani Energy Solutions, in a notice to BSE last week, said its board will meet on Monday to consider and approve the fundraise proposal.

The company noted that this raise could be by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes. The modes include private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.