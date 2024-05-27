Business Standard
Adani Energy Solutions board approves fundraising of up to Rs 12,500 crore

Adani Enterprises last week also announced that the company's board of directors will meet on Tuesday

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Barkha Mathur
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions said on Monday that its board has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 12,500 crore ($1.50 billion). 

Adani Energy Solutions, in a notice to BSE last week, said its board will meet on Monday to consider and approve the fundraise proposal.
The company noted that this raise could be by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes. The modes include private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

In a separate notice, Adani Enterprises last week also announced that the company’s board of directors will meet on Tuesday to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities.

The shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd ended marginally lower at Rs 1,104.05 on Monday.


First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

