Adani Group to invest $18 billion in various projects across Assam, MP

Adani Group to invest $18 billion in various projects across Assam, MP

Asia's second-richest person, on Tuesday, pledged spending Rs 50,000 crore in the northeastern state of Assam in areas including airports, city gas, transmission, cement and roads

Adani

The India investment plans of Adani come amid legal challenges it faces in the US, and a string of project setbacks in countries including Kenya and Sri Lanka. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

By PR Sanjai  Billionaire Gautam Adani said his group is planning more than Rs 1.6 trillion ($18.4 billion) of new investments across two Indian states, signaling the conglomerate’s focus on growing in its home market while fighting corruption charges in the US. 
Asia’s second-richest person, on Tuesday, pledged spending Rs 50,000 crore in the northeastern state of Assam in areas including airports, city gas, transmission, cement and roads. A day earlier, he had announced investments of Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh state for projects ranging from pumped storage to cement and mining to smart-meters and thermal energy.  
 
The conglomerate is also in discussions for a greenfield smart city, an airport project and a coal-gasification project in the state at an additional investment of Rs 1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh, Adani had said while speaking at an event there on Monday. 
The India investment plans of Adani come amid legal challenges it faces in the US, and a string of project setbacks in countries including Kenya and Sri Lanka.  

Topics : Adani Group Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit Assam Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

