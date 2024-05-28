Adani One app may offer digital payments soon: All you need to know





The Adani Group is considering expanding its Adani One app to include digital payment services. This move, part of the conglomerate's broader digital strategy, aims to enhance its presence in India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. Adani is also reportedly in negotiations to offer online shopping through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) via this app.

Here is everything you need to know about Adani One.

What is the Adani One app?

Launched on December 19, 2022, the Adani One app marked a significant step in the Adani Group’s digital journey. The app focuses on services for Adani’s airport operations, with the goal of creating a digital twin to the company's traditional business model.

At the time of the launch, Nitin Sethi, senior vice president and chief digital officer for consumer businesses at Adani Group, described the launch as a pivotal moment. “With the consumer alpha launch of Adani One, we have taken a step forward in our digital journey. It’s our collective effort to build a digital twin that will eventually parallel our traditional businesses,” Sethi stated. He highlighted the importance of user feedback in refining the app and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Ahead of the launch, in November, Adani Group had also announced plans to roll out a “super app” that would converge all its services.

Adani Group’s venture into travel services

Bolstering its travel services, in 2021, the Adani Group acquired a 74 per cent stake in Flemingo Travel Retail and its Mumbai Travel Retail unit, which operates duty-free outlets at major Indian airports. The Group also partnered with Uber to establish dedicated Uber pick-up zones at five of its seven airports, recognising the lucrative nature of airport rides.

Furthermore, Adani’s acquisition of Cleartrip, an online travel agency owned by Flipkart, positions Cleartrip as the Group’s online travel aggregator (OTA) partner, enhancing the Adani One app’s travel booking services.

What services are currently available on the Adani One app?

The Adani One app was developed in-house to provide a comprehensive range of services for travellers. These include:

Flight booking: The Adani One platform offers online flight ticket booking with information on special offers, discounts, and affordable fares.

Real-time flight status updates: Adani One's Flight Status feature keeps users updated on flight arrival and departure times. With real-time updates, users can track flight numbers, gate numbers, terminals, and any schedule changes. This feature is available on both the Adani One mobile app and website, covering domestic and international flights.

Pranaam meet & greet services: The Pranaam Meet and Greet Service offers personalised assistance from the moment travellers arrive at the airport. Regardless of airline or class of travel, Pranaam Service provides a range of customisable packages, such as professional assistance for corporate clients, care for families and elderly guests, and safe transit for young travellers.

Duty-free shopping: Users at select airports can make online purchases from duty-free stores.

Airport taxi & cab bookings: Upon arriving at the airport, users can choose between traditional taxi services and app-based taxi services.

Other services: The app also provides train booking, lounge access, and porter services.

Airports offering travel services by the Adani One app

Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app supports airport services across six major cities: Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Jaipur Airport, Mangalore Airport's Bajpe Aerodrome, and Thiruvananthapuram Airport. Additionally, Adani operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

What is the Adani One app's user base?

In nearly 1.5 years since its launch, the app has been downloaded more than one million times on Google Play Store. At the time of publishing, the app has more than 19,000 reviews, resulting in a 4.2-star rating.

In comparison, established competitors in the segment like EaseMyTrip have been downloaded more than 5 million times and have more than 105,000 reviews on the Google Play Store with a 4.5-star rating. MakeMyTrip has over 50 million downloads.

Integrating digital payments into Adani One

As part of its digital expansion, the Adani Group is also exploring the possibility of integrating the Adani One app with the ONDC, a government-backed platform aimed at facilitating e-commerce. This integration could further broaden the app's functionality and user base.

The Adani One app's potential expansion into digital payments signifies the Group's strategic intent to compete with digital heavyweights like Google and Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani. As the Adani Group continues to integrate various services into the app, it aims to offer a seamless, comprehensive digital experience for users, positioning itself as a key player in India's evolving digital landscape.

