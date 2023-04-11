close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

Adani Group has sold stakes and conducted road shows to calm investors since Hindenburg made allegations of accounting fraud and share price manipulation against the group

Bloomberg
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi and Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Retail investors in India were buyers in most Adani Group companies as the unprecedented selloff sparked by short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations corrected their sky-high valuations.

Individual investors raised their holdings in eight of the 10 companies related to the ports-to-power group in the three months through March, including its flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. and a key unit that handles a big chunk of India’s ports, according to regulatory filings.
Chart
Almost all Adani Group stocks traded higher in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Also Read

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court for expert panel on investors' safety

To win back investors' trust, Adani Group to probe Hindenburg allegations

'New tradition' of allegations, counter-allegations in Parliament: Om Birla

Hindenburg effect: Adani Group cuts revenue growth target, capex amid rout

The Adani affair

DLF, Godrej Properties: Realty stocks to breakout once index tops 200-DMA

Data Patterns hits new high; stock rallies 28% over QIP issue price

Sebi to AIFs: Offer direct plans; introduces trail model for commissions

PSU Bank index soars 3% on BoB's strong biz update, SBI fund raising plan

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts


The conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani has sold stakes and conducted road shows to calm investors since US short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of accounting fraud and share price manipulation against the group in a scathing report published Jan. 24. Adani has repeatedly denied the charges.
The epic meltdown in shares of Adani-linked companies touched $153 billion in February before Rajiv Jain, the chief investment officer of GQG Partners Inc. and one of the biggest names in emerging-market investing, backed the group with minority stake purchases in four firms.

“GQG’s investment formed a strong base for Adani shares and since then we are seeing improvement in investor sentiment, including retail investors,” said Abhay Agarwal, a fund manager with Mumbai-based Piper Serica Advisors Pvt.
In an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters earlier this month, Jain said he expects his $2 billion bet on Adani stocks to be a “multibagger.” 

Latest shareholding data for ACC Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd., the two other firms linked to the group, wasn’t yet available on the BSE Ltd.’s website.
Topics : Stock Market | Hindenburg Report | Adani Group | Gautam Adani

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon