Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power gets approval to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 cr

Adani Power gets approval to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power for Rs 4,101 cr

LAPL is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a BSE filing said

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

The object of the LAPL, being the generation of power, is on the same line as the main line of the company's business. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power on Thursday said the NCLT Hyderabad bench has approved its plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) for an upfront payment of Rs 4,101 crore.
LAPL is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a BSE filing said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the filing, the acquisition shall be subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent mentioned under the resolution plan.
Adani Power will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in the LAPL for a cash consideration, the filing said.
LAPL owns and operates a 2x300 MW (600 MW) thermal power plant (Phase-I) at Pathadi Village in Korba District of Chhattisgarh.
The majority of the power generated from the Phase-I capacity is supplied to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh Discoms under long-term power purchase arrangements through Power Trading Corporation Ltd.

More From This Section

power demand energy sector electricity

Power Grid acquires two project special purpose vehicles from PFCCL

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

JN Port to scale up handling capacity to over 10 mn TEUs by April

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rockwool to set up biggest India factory in Tamil Nadu; to invest Rs 550 cr

InvestorAi

InvestorAi raises Rs 80 cr in funding from Ashish Kacholia, associates

NSE

Exchanges impose fines on Hindustan Zinc, others for violating norms

It has 2.784 MMT of long-term fuel supply agreement with Coal India Limited's subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL).
LAPL is also setting up a 2x660 MW (1320 MW) expansion capacity under Phase II.
The acquisition is to be completed within 60 days from the date of the National Company Law Tribunal's approval order by October 20, 2024.
The object of the LAPL, being the generation of power, is on the same line as the main line of the company's business.
Successful acquisition and implementation of the resolution plan for the acquisition of LAPL will advance APL's position as India's leading private sector power producer, with a combined operational power generation capacity of 15,850 MW, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

adani power energy sector

Adani Power shares fall 3% amid report of stake sale by Promoter group

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Power to acquire Reliance Power's Butibori plant in Rs 3,000 cr deal

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

Compensatory tariff to Tata &amp; Adani Power: Case goes back to square one

Adani Power says committed to supplying electricity to B'desh amid protests

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Centre allows power exporters to sell their electricity back in India

Topics : Adani Power acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon