Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani's Australian coal unit faces human rights complaint for racism

Adani's Australian coal unit faces human rights complaint for racism

Complaint details how Adani employees verbally and physically obstruct and prevent 'members of the Aboriginal group from accessing springs near Adani's Carmichael coal mine' to perform cultural rites

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group companies' shares fell for a second straight day on Friday after US prosecutors charged chairman Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme

Reuters MELBOURNE
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Adani Group, whose billionaire chairman has been indicted for fraud by US prosecutors, is facing accusations of racism at its Australian coal unit after an Aboriginal group filed a complaint with the country's Human Rights Commission. 
The Nagana Yarrbayn Wangan & Jagalingou Cultural Custodians in Queensland state said it filed a complaint alleging serious racial discrimination by the unit, Bravus Mining and Resources, earlier this week. 
The complaint details how Adani employees sought to "verbally and physically obstruct and prevent 'members of the Aboriginal group from accessing springs near Adani's Carmichael coal mine' in order to perform cultural rites and share cultural knowledge", the group said in a statement. 
 
"We have endured years of discrimination and vilification from Adani, and we're not putting up with this anymore," Nagana Yarrbayn Senior Cultural Custodian, Adrian Burragubba said in the statement. 
"Adani has been on notice about their conduct since our lawyers sent a concerns notice last year, and they refused to take action. Legal recourse is the only answer," he added. 
A Bravus spokesperson "wholly rejected" the group's allegations, saying it was an attempt to stop Bravus from telling its side of the story and "sharing facts with the public about our interactions with him and members of his 'Family Council'." 

More From This Section

Prasar Bharati, Prasaar Bharti, Broadcast ministry

Prasar Bharati's new OTT 'Waves' brings back TV nostalgia: Here's how

PNS Infratech

PNC Infratech gets NHAI nod to transfer 100% stake in road assets to HIT

real estate

NCLAT limits insolvency proceedings against Raheja to one project only

Adani, Gautam Adani

Here's how Gautam Adani's alleged bribery scheme took off and unraveled

Byju Raveendran

Byju's founder told ally to flee US to avoid testifying against him

It said the mine had been operating safely and responsibly in line with Queensland and Australian law and in partnership with the majority Traditional Owner group for the mining area under the terms of ratified Indigenous Land Use Agreements and Cultural Heritage Management Plans for more than two years. 
It has not received any notification from the Australian Human Rights Commission of a complaint, it added. 
A spokesperson said the Commission was unable to confirm if a complaint has been received until it had been publicly acknowledged by both the complainant and the respondent. 
The Aboriginal group said it was seeking compensation, an apology, the removal of offending social media, a retraction of media statements, and anti-racism and cultural awareness training for Adani's directors, managers and employees. 
The Carmichael coal mine battled a seven-year campaign from climate activists and some Aboriginal groups before shipping its first cargo in December 2021. 
Adani Group companies' shares fell for a second straight day on Friday after US prosecutors charged chairman Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 23,500; Sensex up 500 pts led by banks, IT; Adani shares lag

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Lalu backs Rahul Gandhi's call for Adani's arrest , says Rahul is right

adani

S&P Global revises its outlook on three Adani entities to 'negative'

PremiumGautam Adani, Adani

US bribery taint melts Adani stocks; Kenya cancels airport, energy deals

adani

Gautam Adani US indictment: Adani Group stocks extend fall by another 11%

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Australia Adani Group Adani Coal Mine Adani Queensland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon