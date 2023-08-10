Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Adani Enterprises denies reports of exiting $6 billion venture with Wilmar

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International

Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises on Thursday denied the reports stating that it is planning to exit the $6 billion joint venture with Wilmar International. In a regulatory filing, it said that there is no such event as of now. 

"We would like to clarify that as of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side per regulation 20 of Sebi listing regulations," the company said.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International.

The conglomerate was considering a potential sale of its 44 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report. The India-based fast-moving consumer goods maker is currently valued at $6.17 billion.

Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, the report added. 

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

Also Read

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

Gautam Adani prepared to go solo on hydrogen mega-project in India

Grasim Industries posts 56% Q1 profit drop on chemicals, textile slump

Godrej FMCG firm to set up Rs 515 cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity


Adani Wilmar last week reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter due to lower income amid a fall in the prices of cooking oils. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 12 per cent to Rs 12,928 crore during the April-June period from Rs 14,724 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under Fortune Brand.

"We have regained the momentum in our edible oil business with the decline in the edible oil prices. The soft prices of edible oil are expected to augur well for the industry," Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer of Adani Wilmar Ltd, said.
Topics : Adani Wilmar Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Group Gautam Adani Wilmar International FMCG companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeSSC MTS Result 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon