Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 1,245 crore

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday reported a two-fold rise in profit to Rs 1,245 crore on a consolidated basis for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 609 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated profit after tax, excluding one-off items (sale of shares in AMC through OFS in Q4 FY24), grew 33 per cent to Rs 812 crore in the quarter, it said.
The total consolidated income of the company grew to Rs 10,964 crore in the quarter from Rs 8,052 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) said in a regulatory filing.
The company is present in non-banking finance (NBFC) business, housing finance, asset management, and life and general insurance, among others.
ABCL is the holding company for the financial services businesses of Aditya Birla Group.
The total assets under management (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) rose 21 per cent to Rs 4,36,442 crore, it said.
The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) grew by 18 per cent to Rs 20,961 crore in FY24.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

