Blue Dart Express launches 40 new franchisees, company-owned retail outlets

With this expansion, the company increased its footprint with over 100 plus new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Logistics firm Blue Dart Express Ltd on Monday announced its plans for nationwide expansion with the inauguration of 40 new franchisees and company-owned retail outlets.
With this expansion, the company increased its footprint with over 100 plus new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across India.
Strategically positioned in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart's connectivity across the nation, the company said in a statement.
Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said that the company is strategically expanding its footprint by adding new stores.
"This move aims not only to enhance customer convenience but also to fortify last-mile logistics in remote corners of the country," Manuel explained.
Blue Dart Express offers delivery of consignments of over 56,000 plus locations in the country. 

Collaborating with DHL, Blue Dart boasts a network of over 700+ retail stores throughout India. "As part of DHL Group's DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc," a company press release read.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

