Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After deal with Tokopedia, ByteDance confirms its layoff plan in Indonesia

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, did not say how many employees would be affected. Bloomberg had earlier reported there would be 450 jobs cut.

ByteDance

ByteDance had its own e-commerce operation in Indonesia via its TikTok app. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters JAKARTA
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's ByteDance will lay off staff at its Indonesian unit following a deal where it bought a local e-commerce firm and combined it with its TikTok operation, a spokesperson said on Friday.
 
ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, did not say how many employees would be affected. Bloomberg had earlier reported there would be 450 jobs cut.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In January ByteDance completed a deal to buy a majority stake in Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, from the GoTo group. ByteDance spokesperson Nuraini Razak told Reuters in a statement the company would "make necessary adjustments" as a result of the combination of TikTok and Tokopedia.
 
"We identified areas to strengthen our organisation and better align our teams with company goals," she said, adding the company would "aim to support employees throughout this transition".
 
ByteDance had its own e-commerce operation in Indonesia via its TikTok app, but that was banned under an Indonesian rule that social media applications could not operate as an e-commerce platform.
 
Tokopedia is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Topics : ByteDance TikTok Bloomberg E-commerce firms Indonesia layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon