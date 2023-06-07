close

Stocks to Watch today, June 7: Adani Green, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Power

Stocks to Watch today, June 7, 2023: Tata Power, Uniparts India, Seshasayee Paper, Marksans Pharma will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, June 7, 2023: Stock-specific action may dominate the trend on Dalal Street on Wednesday as investors await the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate decision tomorrow. 
At 7:30 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,707, up 28 points. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed as the region looks to China's May trade data and a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.14 per cent; Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent; and South Korea's Kospi is up 0.3 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 index notched its highest level in ten months, up 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ Composite indices surged up to 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, here's a list of stocks that will be in focus today:
Adani stocks: The exchanges have increased circuit limit for three of the 10 Adani group companies to 10 per cent from 5 per cent earlier with immediate effect. These include Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Transmission.

That apart, other notable stocks with 10 per cent circuit filter include Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bikaji Foods International, Clean Science and Technology, G R Infraprojects, Keystone Realtors, Mankind Pharma, Shyaam Metalics and Energy, and Tega Industries.
In all, a total of 20 stocks have seen circuit revision to 2 per cent, 463 stocks to 5 per cent, and 333 to 10 per cent. CHECK FULL ANNEXURE HERE

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has closed the issue period of its QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), and has approved the Issue Price of Rs 28.50 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.94 per cent to the Floor Price of Rs 29.98 per equity share determined. 
Torrent Power: It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for development of three Pumped Storage Hydro Projects of 5,700 MW capacity at an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. The project would be completed in a period of 5 years. READ MORE

Star Health, ICICI Lombard, New India Assurance: Non-insurance sector reported an 18.06 per cent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC), the latest data released by the General Insurance Council showed. READ MORE
Tata Power, Uniparts India, Seshasayee Paper, Marksans Pharma: These companies will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.  

Bartronics India: The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Friday, June 09, 2023, to consider the issue of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential allotment of up to 9 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the Company. 
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals: Performance Chemiserve Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has raised Rs 900 crore by issue and allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).  

Bank of Baroda: According to a report, the debenture holders of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) have issued a legal notice to state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB), accusing it of engaging in foul play, and disregarding the directives issued in a recent Supreme Court ruling.
JSW Ispat Special Products: Kiran Menon has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of June 5, 2023.  

GMR Airports and Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure, has divested approximately 8,18,000 sq ft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited. GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.
Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages' board of directors has fixed June 15 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to the stock split. 

NDTV: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) will move out of short-term additional surveillance framework from Wednesday.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines for Indian waters. According to a Bloomberg report,  Thyssenkrupp AG's marine arm and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy.

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus Adani Wilmar Adani Green Energy ICICI Lombard New India Assurance Company Torrent Power Tata Power NDTV Bank of Baroda Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy today Stocks to avoid

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

Stocks to Watch today, on June 7: Adani Green, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Power

