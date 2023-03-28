close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

First Solar, Avaada among winners of India's $2.4 billion green stimulus

Avaada Group, backed by Thailand's oil and gas major PTT Pcl, was also awarded a grant, according to its chairman, Vineet Mittal

Bloomberg Bloomberg
Renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
First Solar Inc. and Avaada Group are among winners of India’s Rs 195 billion ($2.4 billion) in incentives to encourage domestic manufacturing of solar modules.
 
Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar won a government grant of Rs 11.78 billion for its planned 3.4 gigawatt Tamil Nadu plant, which will be a fully integrated facility, Sujoy Ghosh, the company’s India managing director, said by phone. 
Avaada Group, backed by Thailand’s oil and gas major PTT Pcl, was also awarded a grant, according to its chairman, Vineet Mittal. The company won a production-linked incentive of 9.62 billion rupees for 3 gigawatts of capacity — from wafers to cells and modules, he said, adding the company would consider expanding the project to 5 gigawatts.

India plans to more than quadruple its solar generation capacity to 280 gigawatts by 2030, making it an attractive market for module makers. The country has levied import taxes to protect local makers, although it has had to relax a key non-tariff barrier to imports temporarily to prevent a slowdown in project installations.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Power Co. and ReNew Energy Global Plc were among other bidders last month for the government aid. There’s no official information yet on other winners.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Mid-course changes in gas pricing to delay investments, says Reliance

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike

Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets

Reliance Capital lenders to go for 2nd auction on Apr 4 to maximise return

CoC of Reliance Capital decides to hold a second auction on April 4

Topics : solar plant | Solar modules | Reliance Industries | Tata Power

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fintech start-up Nimbbl raises $3.5 mn to improve market presence

Nimbbl Founders
2 min read

First Solar, Avaada among winners of India's $2.4 billion green stimulus

Renewable energy
2 min read

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding
2 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon