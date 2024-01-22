Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hubergroup India in talks with banks, lenders for Rs 1,500 cr funding

The printing inks and chemicals specialist Hubergroup India, is engaging with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Capital, and others to acquire businesses from its German parent company

banks, lending

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hubergroup India, a global expert in printing inks and chemicals, is actively negotiating with lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Capital, Axis Finance, and ICICI Prudential Credit Fund, to secure Rs 1,500 crore in working capital, amortising funds, and bullet loans, with expected interest rates ranging from 9-14 per cent, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). A significant portion of the funds is earmarked for acquiring businesses from its German parent, with the goal of establishing Hubergroup India as the flagship entity for the entire group.

The proposed funding structure outlines Rs 500 crore from banks for working capital at approximately nine per cent interest rates; Rs 500 crore from non-banking financial company (NBFC) for amortising loans at 10-11 per cent interest; and Rs 500 crore from a private credit fund for bullet loans at 13-14 per cent. According to ET the debt raise could be concluded as early as the following week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Potential lenders include ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, among banks. Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance are among the NBFCs, while ICICI Prudential Credit Fund and Axis Finance are some of the private credit funds the group is in discussions with

The funds secured through this process are intended for the strategic acquisition of businesses from the parent company. In 2005, Germany-based Hubergroup acquired Micro Inks, solidifying its position as a market leader in the Indian print market with a 30 per cent share. At the time, compensatory growth in packaging ink was anticipated due to the rise in FMCG and e-commerce industries. This offset volume loss in the printing ink segment after consumers shifted toward digital sources for newspapers.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

Jindal Stainless elevates whole time director Tarun Khulbe as CEO

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 284 cr

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Sony calls off merger with Zee; seeks $90 million in termination fee

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Topics : fundings NBFC loans Bank loans BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon